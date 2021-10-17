Indian Wells: Peers-Polasek down Russian duo to clinch men's doubles title

California [USA], October 17 (ANI): Australian-Slovakian duo John Peers and Filip Polasek are the Men's Doubles champions at the BNP Paribas Open following a decisive 6-3, 7-6(5) performance against Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev of Russia at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.



It was a battle between two full-time doubles players against a Russian duo, who are more known for their successes on the singles court - although Rublev did take home mixed doubles gold in Tokyo earlier this year with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The Australian-Slovakian duo was unable to convert two match points on Rublev's serve at 5-3 and then dropped serve in the following game when trying to serve out the match. The teams then traded breaks before entering a tie-break, in which Peers and Polasek rallied from 3/5 down to clinch the title.

Peers, 33, and Polasek, 36, continued their strong recent form, having reached the final at the San Diego Open leading into the tournament.

Peers won his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title (first since Canada 2018) and his 25th career title. Polasek won his 16th title and second Masters 1000 (Cincinnati 2019). (ANI)

