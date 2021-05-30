Indian women cricket team's new Test jersey unveiled

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) India T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday shared photos of the new Test jersey that the players would wear during the tour of England, starting next month.

The white jersey has the player number at the back, as is the new fashion with all the teams. Hard-hitting batswoman Harmanpreet's shirt is No.7. She posted photos of the front and the back of the new jersey on Instagram, and captioned it: "Loving this already."