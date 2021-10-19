Indian women's football team prepares for Hammarby challenge

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): With three wins under their belt, the Indian women's football team will now take on Swedish Dammalsvenskan (tier 1) league side Hammarby IF in a friendly match in Stockholm on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.



This is the first of the two friendlies they will play in the Scandinavian country.

The Indian Women's Team had their preparatory camp in Jamshedpur with infrastructural and logistical aid from the Government of Jharkhand. Following the month-long camp, the Indian Women's Team played four matches against UAE (4-1) and Tunisia (0-1) in the UAE; Bahrain (5-0) and Chinese Taipei (1-0) in Bahrain.

"It's a big challenge for us in Sweden, but the girls are motivated to give their best in every game," said goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, according to an official AIFF release.

"It's often about who wants more on the pitch, and our girls are certainly pumped up after the results that we have had recently," she added.

The Indian Women's Team, under the tutelage of the Swedish coach, scored ten in four games while leaking only one to have registered three wins and one loss.

Aditi Chauhan thanked the authorities for helping the team arrange a number of competitive friendlies for the team to prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

"I would like to thank the Jharkhand Government and the Federation for arranging the camps and tournaments. It's great for us to get these opportunities to play matches," the goalkeeper asserted.

"Playing matches always helps you learn more. We got a few good results and there have been lots of positives to take back from these games. Even the Tunisia game that we lost helped us learn a lot of things," she added. (ANI)

