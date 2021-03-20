Indian women's football team to play Uzbekistan, Belarus

The players are in a camp in Goa since December, and are preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, slated to be held in India in 2022.

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Indian senior women's national team is set to travel to Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches against host Uzbekistan and Belarus on April 5 and 8 respectively.

Head coach Maymol Rocky, who has named a 23-member squad for the two friendly matches in Uzbekistan, feels that the preparation for the team is picking up momentum.

"After the pandemic, we have been in camp for almost four months now, and the team is really gelling well together," Maymol said.

"Both Uzbekistan and Belarus are strong sides, and will provide ample challenge to the girls in the two friendlies."

India had played friendlies against Uzbekistan two years back, and Maymol further recalled one such match that is etched in the memory of the team.

"We had initially struggled against them, but I remember the last match that we played against Uzbekistan, we fought back well and it eventually ended in a draw. We are looking forward to further building on that result," she said.

Squad (23 members):

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, M Linthoingambi Devi

Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi, Anju Tamang

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth

Forwards: Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Heigrujam Daya Devi

Fixtures:

April 5: Uzbekistan vs India

April 8: India vs Belarus

