Indian women's hockey team leaves for Germany on Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) After their tour of Argentina where the Indian women's hockey team played a total of seven matches, the Rani-led squad is all set to travel to Germany to play four matches against their national squad as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The team consisting of 18 players and seven support staff will leave on Tuesday from Bengaluru, where they are currently housed at the Sports Authority of India Centre for national coaching camp.