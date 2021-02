Indian women's ODI, T20I teams for series vs S Africa named

Lucknow, Feb 27 (IANS) Wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia from Punjab and Andhra Pradesh-born all-rounder Shikha Pandey do not figure in Indian One-day International (ODI) and T20 squads announced on Saturday. India will play five ODIs and three T20s against South Africa here, beginning March 7.

According to a statement of the Indian cricket board, Himachal Pradesh's Sushma Verma and uncapped Swetha Verma from Uttar Pradesh are the wicket-keepers in the ODI squad while Sushma and Nuzhat Parveen are the wicket-keepers in the T20 squads, picked by the all-India women's selection committee.