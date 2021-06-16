Indian women's team fields 5 debutants as England elect to bat

Bristol, June 16 (IANS) England women won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off Test against India here on Wednesday. India, who are playing their first Test in almost seven years, are fielding five debutants.

Batter Shafali Verma, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, pace bowler Pooja Vastrakar and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia are playing their first Test.