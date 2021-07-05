Indians in Lanka Premier League making quiet entry

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Former India left-arm pacer Sudip Tyagi and wicketkeeper-batsman Manvinder Bisla, who has played first-class cricket as well as Indian Premier League (IPL), are among the Indians besides ex-India international Yusuf Pathan who have registered for this years edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL), that will run from July 30 to August 22.

Sri Lanka Cricket, in its media release, has however, mentioned only Yusuf's name among India's international players to have registered while the names of others have not been revealed. It also mentions Irfan as Kandy Tuskers player. The former India left-arm seamer had played for Kandy franchise last year.

There are talks of registration of other Indian players too, but the names haven't come out yet.

"Most of the foreign franchises don't want the names to come out prior to the start of league since BCCI doesn't encourage Indians to play in overseas franchise T20 leagues," said a source aware of the development.

Both Tyagi and Bisla confirmed to IANS that they have indeed registered for the LPL.

Pace bowler Tyagi, who has played four ODIs and one T20 International besides representing Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in IPL, was part of Dambulla Viking squad in last year's LPL.

For Bisla, who hasn't played any international but rocked IPL in one season, it will be his first stint at the LPL.

"I was thinking of going last year but could not due to Covid-19," Bisla told IANS.

Last year too, there was no official intimation on ex-India players participating in the LPL. Irfan Pathan, Tyagi and Munaf Patel had participated in LPL 2020.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow its players to participate in any foreign league. Players have to retire from BCCI cricket if they have to participate in foreign leagues.

Recently, Smit Patel, a former India under-19 player who represented Gujarat and Goa at domestic level and has also played Duleep Trophy quit BCCI cricket to play Caribbean Premier League and also club cricket in America. He and a number of other Indian cricketers like Milind Kumar are also in line to play franchise cricket in America.

Milind though hasn't officially revealed that he has been included in the draft for the Major League Cricket where Patel will also play. A media report, however, confirmed that he has been included in the draft.

--IANS

kh/bsk