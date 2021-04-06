Indians more tolerant towards bio-bubble than overseas players: Ganguly

"I feel we Indians are a bit more tolerant than overseas (cricketers). I've played with a lot of Englishmen, Australians, West Indians... they just give up on mental health," said Ganguly during the virtual unveiling of the Mpower mental healthcare centre in Kolkata.

"In the last six-seven months, with so much cricket being going on in the bio-bubble, it's tough. Just going from the hotel room to the ground, handle the pressure and come back to the room and then get back to the ground again, it's an absolutely different life," said the former India captain.

Ganguly took the example of the Australian team deciding not to undertake their tour to South Africa due to the fear of Covid-19.

"Look at the Australian team. They were supposed to go to South Africa for a Test series after India played in Australia. But they refused to go to," said Ganguly.

"There's always this scare of Covid, as the players feel 'hope it's not me the next time'. You have to stay positive, you have to train yourself mentally. All of us have to train ourselves mentally so that the good things happen. It all boils down to training," Ganguly said.

