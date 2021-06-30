Indians slip in ICC rankings after WTC final loss (Ld)

Ravindra Jadeja, who aggregated 31 in two innings of the WTC final and took one wicket while conceding 45 runs in 15.2 overs saw his stocks fall a bit as Jason Holder, who aggregated just 10 and took only two wickets in 32 overs of the last Test against South Africa played around the same time, moved to the top displacing the Indian.

Dubai, June 30 (IANS) India's poor outing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand saw quite a few players slip in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings announced on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's failure with the bat saw him slip as well. He was joint sixth with Indian opener Rohit Sharma but four in the first innings and 41 in the second innings -- that saw him get out to an irresponsible shot -- pushed him down to seventh. Sharma managed to stick to sixth after getting 34 and 30 across two innings.

No.3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who had poor scores of eight and 15, slipped to 16th. He has had a 2021 peak position of seventh this year following his success in Australia.

In the list of bowlers, R Ashwin is the best Indian, having retained his second spot.

The other Indian bowlers, who played the WTC final, occupy the spots between 16 to 19.

Jadeja slipped to 17th after his lacklustre while Bumrah too moved down after a wicketless outing at WTC final despite bowling 36.4 overs.

Ishant Sharma moved up to 16th while Mohammad Shami retained his 18th spot. Shami had taken four wickets in the first innings while Ishant took three.

--IANS

kh/qma