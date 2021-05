New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) India lost two of their 1980 Moscow Olympic Games gold medal-winning heroes on Saturday -– Maharaj Krishan Kaushik and Ravindra Pal Singh. Both were affected by Covid-19.

Singh, 62, died early in the morning in Lucknow and in the evening 66-year-old Kaushik, also a former India women's chief coach, passed away at a hospital in New Delhi.