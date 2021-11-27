India's campaign at Indonesia Open ends as Satwiksairaj-Chirag lose in semis

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 27 (ANI): India's campaign at the Indonesia Open 2021 came to an end after men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty collapsed to a straight-game defeat in the semi-finals on Saturday.



Playing on Court 1, the Indian duo lost to top-seeds Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon of Indonesia by 21-16, 21-18 in 44 minutes.

The Minions got off the blocks very quickly as they took the 11-6 lead after exchanging some rapid rallies with Indians. The Indian pair showed some resistance late in the game but the top seeds from Indonesia, in the end, clinched the opener 21-16 in 16 mins.

Rankireddy-Shetty came strong in the second game as they took a slender 11-10 lead going into the mid-game interval. But the Indonesians showed their extreme composure as they won the game after leveling it on 16-16.

Earlier in the day, India's ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost her semis clash against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand by 15-21, 21-9, 21-14 in 54 minutes. With this win, Thai shuttler has better her head-to-head record against two-times Olympic medallist Indian by 7-4. (ANI)

