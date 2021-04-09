India's Greco-Roman wrestlers crash out of Olympic qualifiers

The 25-year-old from Punjab began his quest to win the Olympic quota with a huge 12-1 win over Rio Olympic bronze-medallist Hyeonwoo Kim of Korea. But 21-year-old Akzhol Makhmudov from Kyrgyzstan stopped Singh's good run in the semis, scoring an 8-2 win over the Indian.

New Delhi: India's star Greco-Roman wrestler Gurpreet Singh had an impressive start in the Asian Olympic qualification tournament in Almaty on Friday but a poor finish in the semi-finals of the 77kg category spoiled his chances of winning the Tokyo Olympic berth.

Only two finalists in each of the weight categories are eligible to win the Olympic quota place.

India's four other Greco-Roman wrestlers suffered a fate similar to Singh's. All of them couldn't go beyond the semi-final stage in their respective events, which meant India's campaign to win quota place in Almaty came to a disappointing end.

In the 60kg, Gyanender lost his semi-final bout 1-6 to 2018 World silver-medallist Zholaman Sharshenbekov of Kyrgyzstan.

Ashu too lost his 67kg semi-final match to Mohammad Reza Geraei of Iran 0-9.

Asian champion Sunil Kumar also bowed out of the tournament in the semi-finals of the 87kg category. Despite leading 3-0, he lost the match 5-9 to Nursultan Tursynow of Kazakhstan.

In the 130kg semi-final bout, Naveen lost 1-7 to Minseok Kim of Korea.

Those wrestlers who failed to earn a quota place in the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Almaty will have to make it to the finals of the World Olympic Games Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria from May 6-9.

--IANS

nns/kh