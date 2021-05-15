India's Lalrinnunga, Sheuli for World Junior Weightlifting

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Jeremy Lalrinnunga, the 2018 Youth Olympic champion, and Achinta Sheuli will compete in the men's category of this months World Junior Weightlifting Championships.

Lalrinnunga will compete in 67 kg while Sheuli in 73kg in Tashkent from May 23 to 31. The main focus will, however, be on 18-year-old Lalrinnunga as he is considered to have potential to improve his world ranking points to stay in the race to win a Tokyo Olympic Games berth.