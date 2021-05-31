India's Mirza completes formality of Olympic equestrian qualification

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Expert horse rider Fouaad Mirza, the first Indian to qualify for Olympic Games equestrian in 20 years, has completed the minimum eligibility requirement (MER) to compete in the Olympics Games' eventing discipline.

At the Baborowko Equestrian Festival in Poland on Saturday, Mirza retained the first two placings in his event, with Seigneur Medicott finishing first and Dajara 4 second after the cross-country to complete the MER formalities before the June 24 deadline.