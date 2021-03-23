India's senior, junior athletics selection panels named

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday nominated Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa as chairman of selection committee for seniors while P.T. Usha, Olympian and multiple time Asian Games gold medallist, is named as chairperson of selection committee for juniors.

"AFI is proud to have so many legendary athletes who are always willing to help the federation in all its important decisions. The role of each and every member of selection committee is very important and hence, we have included former athletes who have plenty of experience for this important role," said AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla.

The selection committees:

Seniors: G.S. Randhawa (chairman), Bahadur Singh, Bahadur Singh Saggu, Uday Prabhu, Praveen Jolly, Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, Krishna Poonia, and Gopal Saini (members)

Juniors: P.T. Usha (chairperson), Soma Biswas, Anand Menzes, Satbir Singh, Sandeep Sarkaria, Sunita Rani, Rama Chandran, Joseph Abraham, Harwant Kaur, M.D. Valsama, Kamal Ali Khan (members)

AFI president, secretary, chief coach and chairman of the planning committee will be ex-officio members of the two committees.

