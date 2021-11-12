India's squad for Tests against New Zealand announced

Mumbai: Top-order batter Rohit Sharma, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and the pace-bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are not in the squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning in Kanpur on November 25.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while announcing the squad for the two Tests, did not give any reason for their exclusion, although it is widely speculated that they have been rested due to the gruelling schedule over the last six months.