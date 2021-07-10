India's tour of SL deferred by 5 days, to start on July 18

London, July 10 (IANS) India's tour of Sri Lanka has escaped cancellation for the moment and its start has instead been delayed by five days after two COVID-19 positive cases emerged in the Sri Lanka team camp over the last two days. The first ODI will now be played on July 18 instead of July 13 and the final match of the series, the third T20I will be played on July 29, two days after the original schedule.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the revised itinerary of India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, 2021," said a statement from the BCCI.

"The decision to revise the itinerary was taken on the basis of health advisory after the Sri Lankan contingent detected two COVID positive cases," it added.

"The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021," the statement said further.

New schedule:

July 18: 1st One-day International

July 20: 2nd One-day International

July 23: 3rd One-day International

July 25: 1st T20 International

July 27: 2nd T20 International

July 29: 3rd T20 International

--IANS

