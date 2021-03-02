Indo-Pak Express Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi to team-up for Acapulco ATP 500

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): India's Rohan Bopanna and Pakistan's Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, also known as Indo-Pak Express, is all set to team-up again for the Acapulco ATP 500 event in Mexico, according to the tournament entry list.



The tournament is slated to begin on March 15. The development was confirmed after Bopanna retweeted a tweet that said the pair is set to team-up again. They last played together in 2014.

While they started off as a pair in 2007, the pair broke into the top ten in men's doubles ranking in 2010. Before that, they had won four Challenger titles. But 2010 saw them give it their best shot as they reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and finished runners-up in the US Open. They also won the Johannesburg Open.

Last month, Bopanna and his Japanese partner Ben McLachlan crashed out of the Australian Open after losing to South Korean pair of Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song in their first-round men's doubles clash.

Earlier on Monday, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit as she along with her partner Andreja Klepac of Slovenia progressed to the quarter-finals of the Qatar Total Open.

The pair of Mirza and Klepac defeated Ukranian's pair of Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-4 6-7(5) 10-5 in the opening round.

This match was Sania's first in 12 months' time and co-incidentally, this Qatar Open was the last tournament she played last year when all competitions were put to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

