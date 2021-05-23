Indonesia declares it will bid for 2032 Olympics

Reports suggest that Brisbane could be confirmed as the 2032 Games host as early as at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Jakarta, May 23 (IANS) Indonesia on Sunday said that despite Brisbane's strong bid for hosting the 2032 Olympics, it would continue to push for the quadrennial games, as a final decision had not yet been taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The last multi-discipline sports event Indonesia hosted was the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

President Joko Widodo had reportedly ordered his Cabinet to prepare a dedicated plan for the bid last year, according to The Jakarta Post. A Presidential decree was issued in April this year to form a Bid Committee for the Olympics.

However, the odds are stacked heavily against Indonesia as the IOC had announced Brisbane as its preferred bidder in March.

Brisbane's bid received a shot in the arm recently when Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, said that the Federal Government would cover half the cost of the Games.

"IOC's due diligence testing of every element of the Brisbane project is now underway. If this diligence yields a positive final report, the proposal to host the Games in 2032 will go to a vote of the full IOC membership," Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief John Coates had said recently.

"This is the pathway for Brisbane to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032."

National Olympic Committee of Indonesia (KOI) President Raja Sapta Oktohari is, however, targeting the Tokyo Olympics as an opportunity to promote a potential bid by his country.

"We already have many plans to promote (Indonesia as an Olympic host) but we have to realise as well that we cannot be so intrusive as we face this extraordinary (pandemic) situation," said Oktohari.

"We will still find ways to maximise our chances with lobbying. Tokyo will be a great opportunity to interact with other NOCs (National Olympic Committees) and draw some sympathy, as well as to prove that Indonesia is ready to host the 2032 Olympic Games," he said.

