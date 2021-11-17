  1. Sify.com
  Indonesia Masters: Kapila-Sikki and Kidambi storm into pre-quarter finals

Indonesia Masters: Kapila-Sikki and Kidambi storm into pre-quarter finals

Last Updated: Wed, Nov 17th, 2021, 13:35:03hrs
Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy (Photo/BAI Media-Twitter)

Bali [Indonesia], November 17 (ANI): Indian mix doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Reddy Sikki and ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth reached the pre-quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Playing on Court 1, the Indian duo defeated Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-11, 22-20.
On the other hand, Kidambi inflicted a 21-18, 15-21, 21-16 defeat on France's Christo Popov on Court 3.
Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost in the first round 10-21, 19-21 against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.
On Tuesday, ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the second round by winning their respective games. (ANI)

