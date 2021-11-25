Indonesia Open 2021: Sindhu reached quarters with an easy win

Sindhu seeded third for this event, was in dominant form against the World No 26 Yuonne, and won the match 21-12, 21-18 in just 37 minutes.

Bali (Indonesia), Nov 25 (IANS) India's PV Sindhu on Thursday advanced to the women's singles quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open 2021 by beating Yvonne Li of Germany in straight games in the top-tier BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.

After the initial exchanges in the first game, the two players went neck-and-neck as Sindhu maintained a two-point lead at 6-4. She won seven consecutive points in this game as she took a 16-9 lead before going on to win the game 21-12.

Yuonne came up with a better performance in the second game as she remained in close chase of Sindhu as the 26-year-old from Hyderabad maintained an upper hand, wrapping up the game and match on her second game point.

In the quarter-finals, Sindhu will take on the winner of the match between South Korea's Sim Yu-jin and Spain's Beatriz Corrales.

Sindhu has reached semi-finals in two eents this year and stands a good chance of repeating that result in Indonesia as she looks in good form,

