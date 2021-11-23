  1. Sify.com
  4. Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen loses to world number one Kento Momota

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Nov 23rd, 2021, 17:35:02hrs
Lakshya Sen (Photo/ BAI Media Twitter)

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 23 (ANI): India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. World number one Kento Momota defeated Lakshya Sen 23-21, 21-15 in a match that lasted for 53 minutes.

Earlier on Tuesday, India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open. Kashyap suffered a defeat against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. The Indian shuttler suffered an 11-21, 14-21 defeat in the match that lasted for 32 minutes.
The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also suffered a loss and as a result, the duo bowed out of the tournament.
South Korea's duo of Choi SoI Gyu and Kim Won Ho defeated Arjun and Kapila 22-20, 21-13. The entire game lasted for just 41 minutes. (ANI)

