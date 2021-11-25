Indonesia Open: Sai Praneeth storms into quarter-finals after defeating France's Christo Popov

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 25 (ANI): India shuttler B Sai Praneeth on Thursday sailed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Open.



Praneeth defeated France's Christo Popov 21-17, 14-21, 21-19 in a match that lasted 83 minutes on Court 2.

The Indian shuttler won the first game. However, the French opponent staged a remarkable comeback in the second but again went down in the third.

Ace-shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-14, 21-18 against Viktor Axelsen, in a match that lasted for 37 minutes on Court 1.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu also sailed into the quarter-finals after defeating German badminton player Yvonne Li 21-12, 21-18 in 37 minutes to clinch the match.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the quarter-finals after defeating South Korea's Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae 21-15, 19-21, 23-21. (ANI)

