Indore T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl first against SL

Indore, Jan 7 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20 international of the three-match rubber against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

The first rubber was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and a damp pitch in Guwahati. Both teams did not make any changes to the teams they had named at the toss in the first T20I.

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wicket-keeper), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(Captain) dm/kk/bg