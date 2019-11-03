Iniesta urges Barcelone not to sell Ivan Rakitic

Barcelona , Nov 3 (IANS) Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has urged his former club not to sell the out-of-favour star Ivan Rakitic as he reckons the Croatian could play an important role for them in the coming time.

"With Busi [Sergio Busquets], Ivan [Rakitic] and all the others also playing in the middle, Barcelona's midfield looks good. I would not allow Rakitic to leave, if I were a part of their team. I personally consider him a great player. What he has been doing all this time has been magnificent," the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

"This year he is not having the prominence he had before but that does not mean that he is not a great player," he opined. Reportedly, there are rumours that Rakitic could leave the club during the upcoming January transfer window and has garnered interest from some top clubs like Manchester United, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain (PSG). kk/rtp