Injured Messi sidelined for upcoming matches

The Argentine suffered from the injury during Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

"First team player Leo Messi has elongated his left adductor. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," the club said in a statement.

Messi, who on Monday won Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, played the first 45 minutes of Tuesday's 2-1 win over Villarreal, his first start after a preseason injury.

Despite only playing the first half, the Argentine was superb, assisting Antoine Griezmann on Barca's first goal, which Messi chalked up with a corner kick.

Messi missed Barcelona's first four league matches of the season with a separate calf problem, although he made his return via a 30-minute substitute appearance in a goal-less draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.