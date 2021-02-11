Injured Neymar ruled out for 'around 4 weeks', to miss CL clash against Barcelona

Paris [France], February 11 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Thursday announced that Neymar has suffered an injury which will keep the player out of action for "around four weeks".



Neymar picked up an injury in the second half of the club's Coupe de France clash with Caen on Wednesday.

"Neymar Jr suffered a lesion to the left adductor on Wednesday evening. After analysis of clinical exams and scans, it is expected that he'll be out for around 4 weeks depending on the evolution of the injury," the club said in a statement.

It is a big blow for PSG as Neymar will now miss the clash against Barcelona in the Champions League. The first leg of PSG's Champions League tie with Barcelona is slated to take place on February 17. The second leg will be played on March 11.

During the match against Caen, PSG secured a 1-0 win with the help of Moise Kean's strike in the 49th minute.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy with the team's victory and said it was a "very professional performance".

"In these type of games in the cup, the most important thing is to go through and qualify. Of course, it's better if you play well, but it was a very professional performance in difficult circumstances. We need to be happy as we are through to the next round," the club's official website quoted Pochettino as saying. (ANI)

