Injured Pak spinner Shadab ruled out of SA, Zim series

Shadab, who is also a handy batsman lower down the batting order, suffered the injury while batting during the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday here.

Centurion, April 5 (IANS) Ace Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the limited-overs series against South Africa as well as the tour of Zimbabwe that follows due to a toe injury.

"X-rays conducted following the match revealed an intra articular communicated fracture though there is neither any displacement nor angulation. The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab," a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday.

The 22-year-old has had an ordinary outing in the series so far. He hasn't managed to pick a single wicket even though he has bowled 17 overs. He also hasn't got a big score -- managing just 13 and 31 across the two ODIs.

He had just recovered from a thigh injury that ruled him out of the Tests in New Zealand and the home series against South Africa in Pakistan.

Pakistan play one more ODI and four T20Is in South Africa before travelling to Zimbabwe.

--IANS

kh/