Injured Pollard ruled out of Pakistan tour, Shai Hope to lead WI in ODIs

St John's [Antigua], December 5 (ANI): West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming tour of Pakistan as the hamstring injury he sustained in the ICC men's T20 World Cup has unfortunately not recovered in time.



The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has named the experienced Devon Thomas, as the replacement in the ODI squad while all-rounder Rovman Powell, is the replacement in the T20 International (T20I) squad.

Cricket West Indies said Pollard will undergo rehabilitation work in Trinidad, under the supervision of CWI's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Israel Dowlat, and will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the upcoming home tours against Ireland and England in January 2022.

"With Pollard ruled out, Nicholas Pooran will lead the team in the T20Is. He was stand-in Captain when West Indies beat Australia 4-1 in the five match CG Insurance T20I Series in St. Lucia earlier this year," CWI said in a statement.

"Shai Hope will Captain the team in the ODIs for the first time. Pooran is Vice Captain for the ODIs and Hope the Vice Captain for the T20Is," it added.

West Indies are due to play three T20Is and three ODIs at the Karachi National Stadium from December 13 to 22. (ANI)







