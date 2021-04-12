Innsbruck, Turin join Madrid as hosts of Davis Cup finals

Each city will host two of the six groups. Madrid will stage two quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final, while Innsbruck and Turin will host one quarter-final each, reports DPA.

Berlin, April 12 (IANS) Austria's Innsbruck and the Italian city of Turin have been chosen to host the Davis Cup 2021 finals alongside Madrid, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and organisers Kosmos said on Monday.

The finals are set to take place on November 25-December 5. According to the ITF, the three-venue, 11-day format will 'improve the schedule for players'.

"With confirmation of the three venues, we are already working hard to offer the best possible event in 2021," Davis Cup finals director Albert Costa said in a statement.

ITF senior executive director Kris Dent added: "The proposals announced in January were aimed at providing a better schedule for players while bringing the competition to new audiences and improving the experience for fans."

Already in January, organisers and the ITF had said ideally from this year onwards but definitely from 2022, Madrid would share the hosting rights with two other cities.

In another change, the field is to be reduced from 18 to 16 teams from 2022 onwards.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 edition was cancelled.

