Inter continue winning streak in Serie A

Inter entered the San Siro with six league wins in a row on Monday and had a full squad to choose from. Lautaro Martinez returned to the starting line-up to partner Romelu Lukaku up front, while Nicolo Barella pulled the string in the middle of the park.

Rome, March 9 (IANS) Inter Milan has registered its seventh consecutive win in Serie A with a 1-0 home victory over Atalanta, a day before its 113th anniversary.

Atalanta risked an own goal in the opening minutes as Cristian Romero's lofted back pass towards the goal cleared by goalkeeper Marco Sportiello with his header.

After a goalless first half, Inter made a tactic change by hauling off Arturo Vidal with Christian Eriksen, and the Dane made impact quickly as his corner in the 53rd minute created a chaos in the box, Milan Skriniar was alert to sweep in after a series of ricochets.

Inter was under pressure in the final minutes with the Dea creating several chances as Luis Muriel's angle drive was denied by Samir Handanovic while Aleksey Miranchuk flashed a shot across the face of goal.

The Nerazzurri maintains its pole position with 62 points, sitting six points clear of AC Milan.

--IANS

rkm/dpb