Inter-Department national hockey: Central Civil Services, All India Police, PSPB win

In the first game of the day, Central Civil Services Cultural And Sports Board defeated Tamil Nadu Police 6-2 in the Pool D match.

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (IANS) Central Civil Services Cultural And Sports Board, All India Police Sports Control Board and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) registered wins on Day 4 of the Hockey India senior men inter-department national championship 2021, here on Tuesday.

Senthilnayagam R started off well as he gave Central Civil Services Cultural team a 2-0 lead in the first quarter itself, scoring goals in the 6th minute and in the 11th minute. Singh Mor added the third goal in the 22nd minute and Senthilnayagam R scored a goal in the 33rd minute to further extend their lead.

Tamil Nadu Police bounced back with Balamurugan scoring a goal in the 48th minute, and P Soundarapandian scored in the 50th minute to make it 4-2. But a goal from Machaiah Pa in the 54th minute and a goal from Mohd Umar in the 56th minute sealed the deal and Central Civil Services Cultural And Sports Board won the match 6-2.

In the second match of the day, All India Police Sports Control Board and Canara Bank played out a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Captain Kanwarjeet Singh opened the scoring in the third minute itself, but Canara Bank's Pruthvi Raj G N found the equaliser in the 10th minute. All India Police Sports Control Board regained the lead once again after Balwinder Singh scored a goal in the 25th minute.

In the third quarter, Kanwarjeet Singh scored the third goal in the 42nd minute, and Varinder Singh scored the fourth goal in the 45th minute.

Verghese K John managed to get a goal back in the 47th minute, and then P Sunil Benjamin scored the third goal in the 54th minute, and Chandanda Aiyanna Nikkin Thimmaiah scored the fourth goal for Canara Bank in the 59th minute and the match ended in a draw.

In the final game of the day, the PSPB and Comptroller & Auditor General Of India were involved in a tight contest that saw some remarkable defending from both teams. Both the teams struggled to find a goal in the first two quarters.

Rosan Minz opened the scoring in the 32nd minute giving Petroleum Sports Promotion Board a 1-0 lead. Chandan Singh found the equaliser in the 45th minute, but Talwinder Singh scored a goal in the 50th minute and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board won the match 2-1.

The Pool C match between Food Corporation Of India and Major Port Sports Control Board was forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 default win for Food Corporation Of India.

The Pool B match between Sports Authority Of India and Steel Plant Sports Board was also forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 default win for Sports Authority of India.

The Pool A match between Association Of Indian Universities and ITBP Central Hockey Team was also forfeited, with a default 5-0 win for ITBP Central hockey team.

--IANS

avn/bsk