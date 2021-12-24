Inter-departmental hockey: CRPF draw with ITBP; SSB drew with TN Poli

The first match of the day saw CRPF and ITBP Central Hockey Team start on a defensive note in a Pool A clash. But the logjam was broken by Jaswinder Singh in the 29th minute as he scored the first goal in the match for ITBP. Both the teams continue to defend well for the remainder of the game, but Sharnjeet Singh managed to find the equaliser in the 60th minute for CRPF and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The second match of the day saw Sashastra Seema Bal facing off against Tamil Nadu Police in a Pool D match. Both the teams were at their defensive best in the first two quarters, not allowing any goals for the first 30 minutes. Kannan Murugan finally was able to get the first goal of the match in the 41st minute. His brilliant strike was cancelled out by Amit Kumar as he scored the equaliser in the 49th minute. Both teams were unable to find the winner and the match between Sashastra Seema Bal and Tamil Nadu Police ended in a 1-1 draw.

The final match of the day saw Central Civil Services Cultural And Sports Board facing off against Central Industrial Security Force in Pool D. Harpreet Singh opened the scoring in the 14th minute, after which Adnan Wasim doubled Central Industrial Security Force's lead scoring the second goal in the 17th minute. Mohd Sahir managed to get a goal back in the 33rd minute for Central Civil Services Cultural And Sports Board to make it 1-2 and then and Mohd Shariq found the equaliser in the 43rd minute to make it 2-2. Mohd Umar gave Central Civil Services Cultural And Sports Board the lead scoring the third goal for his team in the 52nd minute and they won the match 3-2.

The Pool A match between the Association Of Indian Universities and Defence Accounts Sports Control Board was forfeited resulting in a 0-0 default draw.

