Inter Miami announce signing of Ryan Shawcross

Florida [USA], February 21 (ANI): Inter Miami on Saturday announced the signing of Ryan Shawcross, who recently had his contract cancelled with Stoke City by mutual consent.



"Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed centre back Ryan Shawcross on a free transfer. The accomplished defender joins the Club after 14 years with Stoke City FC in the English Premier League and EFL Championship, where he has served as captain since 2010. Shawcross will occupy an international roster slot, pending a physical, receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa," Inter Miami said in a statement.

Shawcross made over 400 appearances in his career with Stoke City, placing him in the top 10 in all-time appearances for the club. The defender also captained The Potters to their only FA Cup final in 2011, finishing as runners-up to Manchester City. In total, he scored 25 goals and tallied 16 assists for the team.

Shawcross began his lengthy tenure with Stoke City in August 2007, first joining on loan from Manchester United before making the move permanent in January 2008. He quickly made an impact, making 41 appearances in the Championship in his first season, scoring seven goals and helping the team achieve promotion to the Premier League.

After helping the team achieve promotion, Shawcross helped Stoke City maintain its place in the Premier League for 10 seasons and earned the captain's armband in the process. In that time, he made 317 appearances in England's first division, registering 14 goals and 13 assists.

Shawcross began his career at Manchester United where he progressed through the youth ranks before making his professional debut. He appeared in two EFL Cup matches with the Red Devils.

The defender also featured on the international stage once, making an appearance for England's senior team in an international friendly against Sweden in November 2012. (ANI)

