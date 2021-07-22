Inter Milan joins Arsenal in withdrawing from Florida Cup amid COVID concerns

Milan [Italy], July 22 (ANI): FC Internazionale Milano on Wednesday announced that they will not be travelling to the USA for the Florida Cup due to the current risks involved in international travel.



The Serie A team has joined the English club Arsenal F.C. and became the second team to withdraw from the competition due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"FC Internazionale Milano announce that they will not be travelling to the USA for the Florida Cup due to the current risks involved in international travel as a result of the spread of the pandemic, risks that have already caused Arsenal F.C. to withdraw from participation," the club said in an official statement.

The two sides were expected to lock horns in the pre-season tournament in the United States on July 25, at Orlando's Camping World Stadium, but members of Arsenal tested positive for COVID-19 and are now out of the competition. The Nerazzurri are also now out of the competition as a precaution.

The previous evening, Arsenal had pointed to a number of Covid-positive cases in their own squad as the reason for dropping out of the Cup.

"Following a small number of positive Covid tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup," the club wrote in a statement late on Tuesday night," the Gunners' statement read.

"This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff. We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build-up. Our apologies also go to the organisers of the Florida Cup who had done a fantastic job making the preparations and our partners who had arranged events around our participation in the competition."



"We are glad to say the members of staff are not currently displaying any Covid symptoms. They are now in self-isolation at home." (ANI)

