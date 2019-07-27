International Champions Cup: Atletico Madrid thrash Real Madrid

New Jersey [USA}, July 27 (ANI): Atletico Madrid defeated Real Madrid 7-3 in the International Champions Cup on Friday (local time) at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

With this win, Atletico Madrid have moved to the fifth spot in tournament standings whereas Real Madrid are placed ninth.

Diego Costa scored four goals for Atletico Madrid, whereas Joao Felix, Angel Correa and Vitolo registered one goal each for the team.For Real Madrid, Nacho, Karim Benzema and Javier Hernandez Carrera scored one goal each.Costa, who went on to register four goals, was also sent off the field, as he was handed a red card in the 65th minute of the match alongside Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal.Costa opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid as he registered a goal in the opening minute of the match. Seven minutes later, Felix netted the ball to give Atletico Madrid 2-0 lead in the eighth minute.Correa scored in the 19th minute, and Costa went on to add two more goals to his name before the half-time, to give Atletico Madrid a 5-0 lead.In the second half, Costa scored one again to give Atletico Madrid a 6-0 lead in the 51st minute.Nacho pulled one goal back for Real Madrid in the 59th minute, but Vitolo goal's in the 70th minute sealed the deal for Atletico Madrid as they had gained a 6-1 lead.Real Madrid added two more goals to their kitty in the 85th and 89th minute, but ended up losing the match 3-7. (ANI)