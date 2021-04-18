International hockey umpire Anupama dies of Covid

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Former international hockey umpire Anupama Punchimanda passed away due to Covid-related complications on Sunday morning in Bengaluru. She was 40.

A former national-level hockey player, Anupama officiated in several prestigious international tournaments, such as the 2005 BDO Junior World Cup (Women) in Santiago, the Hero Hockey World League Round-2 (Women) in 2013 at New Delhi and the 2013 Women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur, among others.