International hockey umpire Suresh Thakur dies of Covid

Chandigarh, April 24 (IANS) Former international hockey umpire Suresh Kumar Thakur died in Mohali on Friday due to Covid-related complications. He was 51.

Thakur had officiated in several prestigious international tournaments including the four-nation tournament in Hamburg (Germany) and the Azlan Shah Cup at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He also officiated as an umpire in the Hockey India League (HIL) in 2013 and 2014.