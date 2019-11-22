Intra-centre tournament and 'Football Fiesta' on Saturday

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (IANS) An intra-centre football tournament and 'Football Fiesta' will be organised by La Liga Football Schools and Real Betis at Tiento Sports in the city on Saturday.

Over 60 kids enrolled in the La Liga Football Schools will participate in the tournament and will be part of 'Football Fiesta' where various fun activities including accuracy contests, dribbling circuits, penalty shootouts, individual skills challenge and more will take place.

The tournament will see participation from students in U-13 and U-15 age categories and will receive certificates and medals from Real Betis and La Liga Football Schools.

The initiative follows a similar engagement activity undertaken with another associated La Liga club in the Football Schools programme in Pune, earlier this year, which saw participation from 100+ students. Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India said, "The primary aim of this tournament and 'Football Fiesta' engagement activity for La Liga Football Schools with Real Betis is to provide an immersive and exciting experience to budding footballers who are a part of our program." "The involvement of a top-tier club like Real Betis in the program and this initiative only encourages the youngsters to work towards actualising their football dreams." Javier Cabrera, Technical Director, La Liga Football Schools India said: "This project is very important for us as it helps us engage with our students in a way that they find fun and also help them further improve their football skills. We are happy to work with our club Real Betis for this, especially after seeing the resounding success of the programme and our initiatives since its launch." Ramon Alarcon, Business General Director, Real Betis said, "We joined hands with La Liga for the La Liga Football Schools in Bengaluru earlier this year and have already seen a lot of promise in the talent in this country. Through this intra-centre tournament and Football Fiesta we hope to inspire more youngsters to pursue their passion in football." aak