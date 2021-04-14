IOA expects a rich medal haul at Tokyo Olympics

India had a below-par haul in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, winning just two medals -- silver through ace shuttler PV Sindhu and a bronze through Sakshi Malik in women's 58 kg wrestling event. The Rio performance had followed a haul fo six medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) With 100 days left for the Tokyo Olympics to begin, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday said it is confident the Indian contingent will return with a double-figure medal haul.

"We are hoping to improve from last time and increase our tally to double figures," said IOA president Narinder Batra.

The IOA is also expecting the size of the Indian contingent to increase to 120 at the end of the cut-off date for qualification in June.

Four years ago, in the 2016 Rio Games, the Indian contingent comprised 117 athletes, including 54 women, in 15 disciplines.

"Till date, 96 players including 40 women athletes have achieved Olympic quota places. With Olympic qualification events still in progress across the globe, we expect more athletes to make cut for Olympics," IOA president Narinder Batra said during a webinar on Wednesday.

Athletics, archery, boxing, hockey (men and women), shooting and wrestling are some of the major Olympic disciplines India will compete in at the Olympics.

As per Covid-19 protocols during the Tokyo Olympics, in a team event if four athletes test positive, the IOA will have to withdraw the squad, confirmed Batra.

The sports minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that Olympic-bound athletes are getting the best of facilities.

"The onus is on the athletes to give their best in Japan," said the minister.

---IANS

nns/kh