IOA hopes public opinion will change in favour of hosting Olympics

"We listen but won't be guided by public opinion. I am very confident that we will see public opinion hugely in favour of the Games," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams while addressing the media on Thursday.

"There will be ups and downs [in public opinion]. We have to take account of public opinion on a longer term. As things stand now, we are moving full ahead. We continue to plan for full Games. That's the way it has to be for us," Adams was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Before the online press conference, IOC Executive Board (EB) held a video conference on Wednesday to discuss the current situation of the epidemic in Japan.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee, said that the IOC expressed support and appreciation for Tokyo's work.

With just over two months to go for the Olympics, the organising committee is facing pressure from the public.

The epidemic situation in Japan continues to worsen, and the number of confirmed cases remain high. The latest public survey in Japan shows that up to 59 per cent of Japanese people want to cancel the Tokyo Olympics.

