IOA to conduct taekwondo trials due to infighting in sport's body

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Since the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) is derecognised, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will conduct the national selection trials in taekwondo for the Asian Olympic qualifiers, according to a statement issued by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

In a joint meeting held recently between the IOA, SAI and the Union sports ministry, a decision was taken to hold the trials under the administration of the IOA.