IOC EB approves nationality change of four athletes for Beijing Winter Olympics

Tokyo [Japan], July 17 (ANI): During its meeting on Saturday in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board approved the nationality changes of four athletes for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.



The Executive Board granted the requested exemption to the three-year waiting period, with the prior agreement of the International Federations and National Olympic Committees concerned, in accordance with paragraph 2 of the Bye-law to Rule 41 of the Olympic Charter.

The athletes who got their nationality change were Romed Baumann -- Alpine Skiing -- from Austria to Germany, Carlos Gerber -- Snowboard -- from Switzerland to Cape Verde, Nicholas Novak -- Freestyle Skiing -- from the USA to the Czech Republic, and Matej Svancer -- Freestyle Skiing -- from the Czech Republic to Austria.

Earlier in May, the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, spoke on telephone (May 7) and discussed the progress of preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, in the light of the improving health and economic situation in China.

The two leaders spoke about the close cooperation between the IOC and Chinese authorities with regard to health questions and the measures already being taken to ensure safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, as well as the preparations by Chinese athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The 2022 Winter Olympics, officially known as the XXIV Olympic Winter Games is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20, 2022, in Beijing and towns in the neighboring Hebei province, China. (ANI)

