IOC EB proposes Olympic Agenda 2020+5 for next 5 years

The new roadmap is built on the results of the Olympic Agenda 2020 since adopted in December 2014, the IOC said in a press release on Monday, Xinhua news reports.

Beijing, Feb 16 (IANS) The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) proposed to the 137th IOC Session the 'Olympic Agenda 2020+5', which will be the roadmap for the work of IOC and the Olympic Movement for the next five years.

Consisting of 15 recommendations, the Olympic Agenda 2020+5 advocate changes that highlight the uniqueness and the universality of the Olympic Games, sustainability, coordination of global calendar, the development of virtual sports and further engage with video gaming communities and influence beyond the Olympic community and other aspects.

The recommendations are intended to make the Olympic Games fit for the future, safeguard the Olympic values, and strengthen the role of sport in society, as the IOC put it.

"When we adopted Olympic Agenda 2020 in 2014, we did so under the adage of 'change or be changed.' This still holds true today," said IOC president Thomas Bach.

He explained that the world is continuously evolving, especially faced with the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, and vies to make the challenges into opportunities.

"To do so, we must address this future environment without delay. We need to carry forward Olympic Agenda 2020. This is why we have developed Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and its recommendations with the IOC Executive Board and based on the feedback we received from stakeholders following the Olympism and Corona messages," the IOC chief explained.

The Olympic Agenda 2020+5 will be submitted to the IOC members for discussion and adoption at the 137th IOC Session to be held from March 10 to 12.

The Session will also review the closing report of the Olympic Agenda, whose 40 recommendations have been 88 per cent completed by far as concluded by the EB.

