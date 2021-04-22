IOC EB supports proposal to modify Olmpic motto

Lausanne, April 22 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) supported president Thomas Bach's idea to add the word "together" after a hyphen to the Olympic motto "faster, higher, stronger" at an on-line meeting.

At the 137th IOC session held last month, after being re-elected as president, Bach proposed to add a new word after the Olympic motto, to change the existing Olympic motto to "faster, higher, stronger-together".