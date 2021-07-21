IOC elects Brisbane as host of 2032 Olympics

Tokyo [Japan], July 21 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has elected Brisbane as host of the 2032 Olympics. The IOC members took the decision at the 138th session in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, IOC Media wrote: “BRISBANE 2032 ELECTED AS HOST OF THE GAMES OF THE XXXV OLYMPIAD! CONGRATULATIONS!”

As per the result of the election shared by IOC Media, 80 voting cards were distributed. There were 77 valid votes and three abstentions (including blank votes). The majority was 39 and while 72 said yes, 5 said no.

The IOC Executive Board (EB) had in June decided to propose Brisbane for hosting the 2032 Olympics. "The decision followed a recommendation by the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad. The IOC Members will vote at the 138th Session in Tokyo on 21 July 2021," the IOC said in an official statement.

The Executive Board's decision was based on a report by the Future Host Commission, which has made a detailed analysis of the Brisbane 2032 project in recent months.

This unanimous decision by the Executive Board is a credit to the years of work carried out by Brisbane 2032, the Australian Olympic Committee, and their partners, to test every aspect of the project.

IOC President Thomas Bach in an official statement had said: "Sport is seen by many governments around the world as essential to the long-term development of their countries and regions. The Brisbane 2032 Olympic project shows how forward-thinking leaders recognise the power of sport as a way to achieve lasting legacies for their communities."

Kristin Kloster Aasen, Chair of the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad, said: "Our Commission has worked closely with Brisbane 2032 through a collaborative partnership to explore how their vision, concept and legacy plans for the Olympic and Paralympic Games could align with social and economic development plans for the city and the region. The new approach to electing Olympic hosts has enabled this project to be enhanced as part of a two-way conversation, honouring our commitment that the Olympic Games should adapt to the needs of the host and their population, and not the reverse." (ANI)