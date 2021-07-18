IOC Refugee Olympic Team heads to Tokyo 2020 after COVID-19 scare

Tokyo [Japan], July 18 (ANI): Members of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team who gathered in Doha, Qatar, for a welcome experience, and whose departure for the Olympic Games was delayed due to COVID-19 scare, are now on their way to Tokyo.



Twenty-six athletes, 16 coaches, and 10 officials will be travelling to Japan in the next three days. The first group is due to arrive at Narita airport on Sunday night.

"I feel very excited. Finally, we are going to Tokyo!" said badminton player Aram Mahmoud in a release while stepping onto the bus to go to the airport. "You could think that it is like going to any tournament. But it is not. Despite the situation, I feel ready mentally and physically and want to give my best."

Earlier on Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated that the COVID-19 PCR test of an official from the IOC Refugee Olympic Team returned positive. A follow-up test confirmed the result, while the tests of all other members of the team (athletes and officials) returned negative. The official who tested positive in Doha was immediately isolated by the Qatari public authorities and will stay in Qatar until further notice.

The official was single-vaccinated and followed all COVID-19 countermeasures prior to departure and during the Welcome Experience, as per IOC. (ANI)

