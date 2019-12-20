IPL, digital boom has helped sports ecosystem grow: FanCode

Kolkata, Dec 20 (IANS) The Indian Premier League coupled with the digital boom in 2016 has resulted in a dramatic transformation in the sports ecosystem, feels FanCode, a multi-sport aggregator platform.

FanCode focuses on long-tail sports content and contextual commerce. Founded by sports industry veterans Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan in March 2019, FanCode offers a personalised, curated sports experience across live streaming, news, live match scores, in-depth game analysis and fantasy sports statistics and tips.

FanCode has partnered with the Bangladesh Premier League, Mzansi Super League, T20 Vitality Blast, Jupiler Pro League, Eredivisie, European Cricket League, Super50 Cup, FIBA Basketball World Cup, FIVB Volleyball World Cup, International Champions Cup, the NBA and seven IPL teams.

"The manner and the motivation behind the way fans consume sports is continuing to evolve rapidly. Growing fandom has expanded the avenues for sports consumption from live content of big sports events to fantasy sports, real-time sports updates, community participation, sports research and analysis of a variety of sporting events across various levels of sports like cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, volleyball etc.

"A fragmented market exists wherein fans have access to different types of sports and leagues across different platforms. As the sports consumption patterns continue to change dynamically, there is an increasing need for a single platform that is catering to the requirement of the sports fans in India." Yannick told IANS.

"In the last 15 years, we have seen a dramatic transformation in the sports ecosystem in India. In 2008, when IPL was launched it redefined the sports entertainment segment and heralded a boom in in-stadium viewership. The IPL success led to the rise of many leagues, not just in cricket but other sports as well.

"For the fans, it was a great opportunity to get an in-stadium experience and watch their favourite sporting stars live in action not just in key metros but smaller cities as well.

"The next turning point for the sports industry was the digital boom of 2016 that brought easy access to smartphones and high-speed Internet.

"Sports consumption has transitioned into the digital space and has led to significant growth and easy accessibility to sports content," added Prasana.

dm/aak/bg