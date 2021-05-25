IPL 14: BCCI looking at September 15 to October 15 window to complete league

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The suspended 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be played in UAE in the September 15 to October 15 window with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) looking at a 25-day window for the cash-rich league.



Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the BCCI is looking to host the 31 games in 25 days provided the COVID-19 situation is in control.

"See, at present all plans need to be made keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind. But yes, tentatively, we are looking at the September 15 to October 15 window. We would like to have 25 days to complete the league," the source said.

Asked if talks are on with the Emirates Cricket Board on the same, the source said the matter will be further discussed at the Special General Meeting on May 29. "This is a tentative plan and will be discussed during the SGM on Saturday," the source said.

The source further said that a bubble to bubble movement would be planned for the Indian players who are currently gearing up to play in the UK -- the World Test Championship final and the five-match Test series against England.

"The final Test gets over at Old Trafford on September 14, so, we will look at getting the boys flown in from the bubble in UK to the team bubbles in UAE to minimalise the quarantine period. All that will be planned as we move ahead with franchises already moving base with those not playing international cricket," the source explained.

The 14th edition of the league had to be cancelled on May 4 after a number of players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said: "The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved." (ANI)

